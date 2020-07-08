Coronavirus : Restaurant makes ‘mask parottas’ to create awareness about COVID-19 ; Watch Video

A restaurant in Madurai has extended its love for parotta into the realm of creating awareness about COVID-19, by making parottas in the shape of masks.

The owner of Temple City, one of the biggest restaurant chains in Madurai, and creator of the ‘mask parotta’, K. L. Kumar, said that they conceptualised the product on Tuesday morning and immediately brought it into the market in the afternoon. It barely took any effort, he says.

The aim was to make people realise the need to wear masks in public places so as to reduce the spread of the infection, he says. With the district currently under a complete lockdown due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, Mr. Kumar says that any and all awareness was important for the public right now.