Covid-19 Updates: 9 coronavirus deaths in Oman

9 more people had died in Oman due to coronavirus infection. This was announced by Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the health ministry. 1210 new cases of coronavirus has been also reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 939 Omanis and 271 foreign residents. 1,005 recoveries were also reported.

The overall infections in Oman has rised to 50,207 . The death toll has rised to 233.The country’s overall recoveries from the disease have reached 32,005.