Dr B R Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised : See Pics

Dr. BR Ambedkar’s house in Mumbai, known as ‘Rajgruha’, was attacked and vandalised by unidentified men on Tuesday, 7 July evening.

While Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr. Ambedkar, appealed for peace and urged people to stay calm, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the incident and assured strict action.

“The attack from some unidentified men on Dr Ambedkar’s residence in Dadar ‘Rajgruh’ is condemnable,” he tweeted. “The police are probing the matter and strict action will be taken against the guilty,” he added. While two other ministers, Jayant Patil and Dhananjay Munde, also condemned the incident, Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Dr Ambedkar’s grandson, appealed for peace. People should not gather outside ‘Rajgruh’, he said.