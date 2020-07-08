Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey killed in police encounter

A close aide of the gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, police said. Dubey is involved in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur and has been on the run since the incident last Thursday.

“The aide Amar Dubey was co-accused in the Kanpur incident and was killed on Wednesday morning,” UP Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

He further said that UP Special Task Force (STF)?gunned him down in coordination with the local police unit in Hamirpur. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 on him, Kumar added.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had said on Tuesday that 40 teams and the STF was hunting for dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey. The state police chief added that the force will not rest until Dubey is nabbed.

There were reports that Vikas Dubey was spotted in a car with his men in Bijnor.

Uttarakhand police headquarters alarmed its personnel in the state, especially in the border districts, to be on alert after the latest lead on whereabouts of Dubey. The dreaded criminal was allegedly seen in a car with his men in Bijnor on Monday night, a senior police officer requesting anonymity said.