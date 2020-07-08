Government announces opening date of schools

The reopening date of schools has been announced in Pakistan. The Pakistan government has taken decision for this. The decision was taken in a meeting presided by the Federal Education Minister of Pakistan, Shafqat Mehmood, along with the provincial education ministers, who attended the meeting online. The schools will be opended in September.

Schools, colleges and universities in the country have been shut since March. Strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) will have to be in place for the reopening of educational institutions.

However, the final decision for the reopening of the institutions will be made in the last week of August after taking into account the advice of the health ministry.