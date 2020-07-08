Govt sets up panel to probe alleged money laundering, tax violations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Days after uproar over Rajiv Gandhi Foundation reportedly receiving Chinese funds, the Union Home Minister has set up a committee to investigate alleged tax violations and money laundering by three Gandhi family trusts – Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

“MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust,” the home ministry said,

The committee that will investigate the violations of several legal provisions, including money laundering, tax violations will be headed by a special director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).