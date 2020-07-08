DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSGulfInternational

Govt sets up panel to probe alleged money laundering, tax violations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Jul 8, 2020, 11:30 am IST

Days after uproar over Rajiv Gandhi Foundation reportedly receiving Chinese funds, the Union Home Minister has set up a committee to investigate alleged tax violations and money laundering by three Gandhi family trusts – Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

“MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust,” the home ministry said,

The committee that will investigate the violations of several legal provisions, including money laundering, tax violations will be headed by a special director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close