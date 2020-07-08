Health and Life : Knowing the truth of having sex without condom will blow your mind

Having sex without a condom is a big issue. With this decision, you can also feel very good, but the very next moment this decision can also bring you into a worrying situation. The more you know or know about the risks of having sex without a condom, the more you will be able to make the right choice for you and your partner. In fact, there are many things that you should know before making any decision. Remember that safe sex is the only way to prevent unwanted pregnancy and infection from sexual contact. Oral contraceptives and other forms of birth control, ie, contraceptive injections or intrauterine devices only protect against pregnancy. But only condoms protect you more than HPV, Chlamydia, Herpes, HIV, Syphilis or other such sexual infections.

If you are also one of the few men who like to have sex without a condom, then reading this article is as important to you as a woman to know why men prefer sex without condom? In this article the risk or harm of having sex without a condom is explained in detail. Special tips are also given here for those women whose partners pressurize them to have sex without condoms.

There are some good reasons why condoms are so important. They give us the best protection from STIs, infections from sexual contact. They are ready to use at any moment and you do not even need to go to the doctor. But after dating for some time, many couples reach a point when their love for condoms ends. Are you and your partner also considering quitting condom use? Without your “raincoat” it is better for you to consider a few things before entering the storm. Here are some things that can help you make a right decision.

Understand this very well that you cannot find out about most STIs just by looking at a person. STIs are extremely common – half of adults have at least one STI at the age of 25, and many experts believe that almost everyone who is sexually active acquires human papillomavirus (HPV). Testing is definitely the only way to know it.

Pregnancy – Condoms are up to 98% effective in providing protection if used properly if you do not want to risk becoming pregnant. Unless one or both partners are infertile, whether from vasectomy, lack of ovulation, do not stop using condoms.