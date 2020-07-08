Private schools cannot charge fee until schools re-open,says Government

Rajasthan Government on Tuesday issued an order extending the deadline for school fee submission till the time they reopen. Schools are shut across the country every since the imposition of lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the schools are running online classes and have been demanding fees even during the lockdown, which the parents are objecting to.

As per the Rajasthan government”s initial guidelines, schools were barred from collecting fees from students for three months — from March 15 to June 15 — in view of the Covid-induced lockdown and the subsequent closure of schools.

Since June 15, parents have been staging protests in front of different schools demanding fee waiver and suspension of online classes for primary students.

Lending ear to their demand, the state government, as per the latest orders, has now barred schools from collecting fees till the time they reopen.

The order also said that the schools cannot delete the name of any student for non-payment of fees.