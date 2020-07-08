“Rahul Gandhi not a doctor, willing to give him a demo”,says ventilator-manufacturer AgVa Healthcare

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre is procuring “substandard” ventilators from a private firm amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, ventilator-manufacturer AgVa Healthcare on Tuesday slammed him stating that he is not a doctor.

Professor Diwakar Vaish, the owner of AgVa company claimed that the ventilators of the company are much better and cheaper than other companies. He told to news agency that, “LNJP Hospital in Delhi did not reject our ventilator. We are in talks at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital and St George’s Hospital. These hospitals had third parties install our ventilators which could not be installed properly and doctors could not use them.”

Diwakar added, “Our ventilator is unique. It is 5 to 10 times cheaper than other ventilators. Normal ventilators cost around Rs 10-20 lakh but our ventilator is Rs 1.5 lakh. It is wrong to accuse us in such a situation.” He challenged Rahul Gandhi asking him to get their ventilators checked by any doctor.

He said that the air contains 21 per cent oxygen and the coronavirus positive patient often needs 100 per cent oxygen. “Our ventilator can give any value between 21 per cent and 100 per cent. We have an oxygen sensor inside the ventilator whose power decreases slowly and in such a situation, it has to be calibrated. Every doctor knows this thing.”

Gandhi had questioned the quality of these ventilators, saying that many reputed hospitals, doctors and experts in the country have said that the AgVa company has supplied useless and second-rate ventilators, which disturbs the oxygen supply. The Congress leader also said that the lives of the people of the country are being put at risk due to the opacity of PM CARES.