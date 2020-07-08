State government announces ‘complete lockdown’ in three districts

The Bihar government has ordered a complete lockdown in Patna, Bhagalpur and Nawada districts due to surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the state.

Bhagalpur administration has imposed a lockdown starting tomorrow till 16th of this month. Patna will observe seven-day lockdown from 10th to 16th of this month. Nawada district has also announced to impose lockdown between 10 and 12th of July.

Under this lockdown, Government offices and Public corporations shall remain closed. All private and commercial establishments will also remain closed. However, Ration shops, dairy, Vegetables and meat shops will remain open between 6 am and 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm. All places of worship and religious gatherings will also be closed. The concerned authorities have been instructed to encourage home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.