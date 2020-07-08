Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices ended in loss. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in loss.

BSE Sensex declined 345.51 points, or 0.94%, to settle at 36,329.01, and the NSE Nifty too fell 93.90 points, or 0.87%, to 10,705.75.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,514 shares closed lower while 1,244 ended higher on the BSE.

Major losers in the markets were Bajaj Finance, down ,Zee Enterprises, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, Infosys, TCS, Titan and ICICI Bank.

Top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, , Hind UniLever, SBI , Tata Steel, ITC, , Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindalco and Dr Reddy’s Labs.