Sushant Singh Rajput’s death : Mumbai police gets CCTV footage of Sushant’s bulding

Mumbai Police, which is leaving no stone unturned while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, has now taken the CCTV footage of the actor’s apartment complex into their custody.

According to report, no CCTVs were installed inside Sushant’s Bandra apartment. However, police have collected the CCTV footage of the building for investigation.

Police have taken in custody CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput was staying. No CCTVs were installed at his house. Forensic report awaited,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police said.

Earlier, the police had sent the cloth used by the actor to hang him for tensile strength test. Reports of the test will reveal if the cloth could bear Sushant’s weight or not.

The actor’s mobile phone has also been sent for forensic analysis. Reports of the analysis are awaited.

The postmortem and viscera reports had confirmed that the actor died due to asphyxia by hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.