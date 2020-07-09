Commodity Market: Gold prices touches record heights again

In the commodity market the price of gold has touched record heights again. On Thursday, the price of sovereign gold was up Rs.35 per gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4575 and for 8 gram it is priced at Rs.36,600 up by Rs.280.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down 0.05% to Rs. 49,134 per 10 gram while silver futures were up 0.09% at Rs.51,427 per kg. On MCX, gold prices had risen 0.7% in the previous session while silver had surged 2.2%. Gold prices had surged to a record high of Rs.49,348 per 10 gram in the previous session.

In global markets,spot gold fell rates declined 0.2% to US dollar 1,806, after rising to its US dollar 1,817.71 in the previous session – a nine-year high.

Among other precious metals, platinum climbed 0.3% to US dollar 846.50, while silver lost 0.7% to US dollar 18.64.