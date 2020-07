1518 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman. The ministry of health in the country has also announced 1016 recoveries and 3 deaths. In the newly diagnosed cases 1,068 were Omanis while 450 were non-Omanis.

After this, the total number of coronavirus infection has rised to 51,725. Total recoveries now stand at 33,021. Total deaths are now at 236.