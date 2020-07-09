Deputy ruler of Sharjah passed away

The deputy ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has passed away. This was announced on Thursday by the Royal Court (Diwan) of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The senior royal passed away on Thursday (Zul Qaadah 18, 1441 AH) in the UK.

The statement announced an official mourning period with flags at half-mast in the emirate for a period of three days, starting from the arrival of the body in the UAE.