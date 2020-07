Leading airline company based in Dubai, Emirates Airlines has announced that it will resume flights to six more cities soon.

The airline will fly to Geneva (from July 15), Los Angeles (from July 22), Dar es Salaam (from August 1), Prague and Sao Paulo (from August 2), and Boston (from August 15).

This will take the airline’s network to 58 cities by mid-August, including 20 points in Europe and 24 points in the Asia-Pacific.