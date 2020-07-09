Gangster Vikas Dubey screamed his name before arrest from Ujjain temple : Watch Video

Ujjain police on Thursday arrested criminal Vikas Dubey as he was visiting the Mahakal temple in the city.

While there are contrasting reports regarding how he was arrested, a video of Dubey announcing his arrest has gone viral. In the video, Dubey, who is being taken away by police personnel, is heard saying, “Vikas Dubey Kanpur wala hoon.”

Video Credit : ABP News

Dubey’s surrender comes on the same day two of his aides were allegedly killed in separate encounters. One of those who was killed was his partner Ranbir Shukla, while the other was identified as Prabhat Mishra.

On July 3, 2020, at least eight police officers were killed in an encounter Dubey and his henchmen.