J&K : Defence Minister inaugurates six new bridges in border areas

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 9 inaugurated six new bridges built by Border Roads Organisation in the Jammu Sector. As per the officials, the bridges have been built at the cost of around Rs. 43 crore.

The four bridges in the Akhnoor Sector and two bridges in the Jammu-Rajpuraa area have been unveiled by the Defence Minister who dedicated the bridges to all the countrymen and the local people.

In June 2020, the central government had approved an additional Rs. 1,691 crore for the highway works by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.