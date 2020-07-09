Kanpur Shootout : Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple

Gangster Vikas Dubey who was responsible for the killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur has been arrested from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple. Initial reports suggested that a man had been arrested who claimed to be Vikas Dubey. The Madhya Pradesh Police has now confirmed that he is indeed the most wanted gangster.

The Police have reportedly found credible identity proof after the arrest which can affirmatively prove that the man arrested is Vikas Dubey.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a close aide of Vikas Dubey was shot dead.