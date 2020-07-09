“No heaven for non-Muslims, only Muslims go to heaven”,says Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who has been hiding away in Malaysia after fleeing from the country, has declared that even ‘good non-Muslims like Ravish Kumar’ will not get to go to ‘Jannah’ after their death as they are still non-Muslims who are doing the crime of ‘Shirk’, meaning idolatry.

On a YouTube video uploaded on June 27, radical Islamist Zakir Naik was seen interacting with his followers and taking various questions from them to explain certain Islamic concepts. In the video titled, “Dr Zakir Naik on the fate of Ravish Kumar who stands for Muslims & Righteous Non-Muslims”, he explained how Ravish Kumar and other ‘good non-Muslims’ did not deserve the Muslim heaven or ‘Jannah’.

Furkan, one of the followers of Zakir Naik posed a question to Naik asking what would happen to good non-Muslims in the country like Ravish Kumar etc, who, according to Furkan, not only speak the truth and take the side of Muslims but also show the truth of oppressors. The part comes in the video at 15.39 minutes.

“It is not just him, there are many others from different professions who are like him. What will Allah do to him if they do not die as Muslims as they do not deserve equal punishment like other ‘bigger wrongdoers’,” asked Furkan to Zakir Naik.Responding to his follower’s question, Zakir Naik, recalling all his knowledge on Islam, replied with a big ‘No’.

Naik effectively says that irrespective of their ‘good non-Muslim’ certificate, non-Muslims will still end up in hell, maybe a milder version of hell due to whatever they have done, but hell it will be. He adds that the worst kind of non-Muslims, like Hitler and an ‘unnamed person from India’ will get the worst kind of hell.