Sheikh Mohammed launches Dubai Metro Route 2020 : Watch Video

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the toil that led to his inauguration of Route 2020, a 15km extension of Dubai Metro’s Red Line. “Dh11 billion is the cost of the project…12,000 engineers and technicians, 50 trains, seven stations…and 80 million working hours later, we deliver what we promised on time, as we promised.”

“This is Dubai, we say what we do, and do what we say.” This is the tweet with which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, introduced seven new Dubai Metro stations to the world.

Sheikh Mohammed first arrived at the Jebel Ali station and rode a Metro train to Expo 2020 Station. The station boasts a unique design featuring the wings of an aircraft, “signifying Dubai’s future drive towards greater innovation”, the Government of Dubai Media Office said.

Sheikh Mohammed unveiled the memorial of Expo 2020 Station, an artwork inspired by the phrase ‘I believe in God’ written in Arabic and taken from his poem The Beginning of the Fifty. The poem, which encapsulates faith in God and wisdom, motivates the youth to achieve the best and raise the UAE’s stature.

The memorial, designed by international artist El Seed, is decorated in blue to match the predominant colour of the station. The monument measures 1.5×3.5 metres and is placed on a 1×4 metre base. The selection of the colour blue symbolises stability, loyalty, trust, intelligence and peace.

The route will open to the public in September.