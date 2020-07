In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices -BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended trading in gains.

The BSE Sensex ended 409 points higher at 36,737 and NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 108 points to close at 10,813.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, GAIL India and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro and Maruti Suzuki .