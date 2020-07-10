China snaps at US, US policy now driven by a ‘McCarthy-style paranoia’

China’s foreign minister warned the United States on Thursday against “McCarthy-style paranoia” as tensions rise between the two superpowers.The Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi blasted the now US policy will only help to escalate tensions and went further ahead to propose a blueprint for getting damaged relations between the world’s biggest economies back on track..Wang was referring to US senator McCarthy, who led an anti-communist crusade in his country in the 1950s.

Terming in precise diplomatic terminology as a “diplomatic misjudgement” of the US,Wang said the present policies are dominated with dogmas driven without factual judgements and is full of emotional catharsis and McCarthy-style paranoia. He added that “artificially creating various ‘China threats’ may eventually lead to self-fulfilling prophecies.”

“Current U.S. policy toward China is based on strategic misjudgments that lack factual evidence, and is full of emotional catharsis and McCarthy-style paranoia,” Wang said.The lecture was delivered during a US-China media forum in which former US secretary of state, Henry Kissinger also participated.

“The U.S.’s unreasonable suspicion of China has reached the point where it mistakes the reflection of a bow for a snake and sees every bush and tree as an enemy soldier,”said Wang. The comments came weeks after Wang said relations with the United States were “on the brink of a new Cold War”, fuelled in part by tensions over the coronavirus pandemic