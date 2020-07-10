Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 21,000 in India

India on Friday inched closer towards eight lakh coronavirus cases with a record single-day jump of over 26,506 new patients testing positive for the highly contagious virus, as per the data shared by the health ministry. The overall death toll in the country has risen to 21,604 while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 4,95,512. India currently has 2,76,685 active COVID-19 cases.

In the last seven days (July 3-9), an average of 485 deaths was reported every day, up from 417 in the previous seven days. In the week before that, the daily average was 395.

India has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States (30,54,695) and Brazil (17,13,160).

Meanwhile, amid spike in coronavirus cases, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced three-day long complete lockdown will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh from today (July 10) 10 pm till Monday (July 13) amid rise in coronavirus cases in the state.