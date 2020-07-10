Covid-19 Updates: Chief Minister to work from home as office staff tested Covid-19 positive

The Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa announced that he would work from home. The CM took this decision as a precautionary measure after some of the staff in his office- cum-residence here tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus”, said Yediyurappa.

He said he would give necessary directions and suggestions online.

A few days ago, the CM’s office cum residence, Krishna, was shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was infected by the virus.