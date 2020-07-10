Flights from India to UAE announced : See the full list

The complete list of flights from India to UAE has been released. The national carrier of India Air India and its subsidiary company Air India Express will operate flights from India to UAE as per of Vande Bharat Mission.

According to the list released by Air India, there is an average of five flights to the UAE from major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru to name a few. The flights are to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

According to prices that have been made available on the Air India Express website, the air tickets for a one-way trip on these flights cost anything between Dh1,206 to Dh1,451.