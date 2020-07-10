‘Good news for expats’: UAE government updated visa, ID card rules

In giving a big sigh to all expats, the UAE government has updated its visa and national ID card rules. This was announced by the UAE Cabinet on Friday.

As per the new rules, residents who are outside the country and whose residency has expired after the first of March 2020, or who have exceeded a period of six months outside the country will be granted a specific time frame to return to the country from the date of the airspace opening between the two countries.

The UAE Cabinet has also approved stopping the implementation of all decisions related to the residency visa, visas, entry permits and ID cards as of July 11, 2020.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship will start collecting the fees due for providing services as of July 12, 2020.

The Cabinet also approved a decision by which UAE citizens, GCC nationals, and UAE residents will be granted 3 months’ grace period for renewal. Additionally, UAE citizens, GCC nationals, and UAE residents (who spent less than 6 months outside the country) will be granted one-month grace period from the date of arrival to the country to renew.