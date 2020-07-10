Here’s the list of available flight services from India to UAE

Air India Express have released the list of flights from major cities to the UAE.

On Thursday, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that the UAE residents currently stuck in India can fly back to the emirates on chartered flights organised by the UAE carriers as well as the Indian government’s Vande Bharat Mission flights for a period of 15 days starting July 12.

According to the list released by Air India, there is an average of five flights to the UAE from major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru to name a few. The flights are to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

According to prices that have been made available on the Air India Express website, the air tickets for a one-way trip on these flights cost anything between Dh1,206 (INR 24,700) to Dh1,451(INR 29,700)