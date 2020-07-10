PM Modi to inaugurate Asia’s largest 750-MW Rewa solar plant Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh today. “At 11 AM tomorrow, I would be inaugurating a 750 MW Solar Project in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing. This project adds momentum to our commitment of increasing renewable energy capacities by 2022,” PM Modi had said in a tweet.

At 11 AM tomorrow, I would be inaugurating a 750 MW Solar Project in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing. This project adds momentum to our commitment of increasing renewable energy capacities by 2022. https://t.co/sKDdEnSQXc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2020

Here are five things to know about 750 MW Rewa Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh:

1) The Project comprises of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a solar park (total area 1500 hectare).

2) The Solar Park was developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh UrjaVikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Central Public Sector Undertaking.

3) The Rewa Solar Project was the first solar project in the country to break the grid parity barrier.

4) This project will reduce carbon emission equivalent to approx. 15 lakh ton of CO2 per year.

5) The project has also received World Bank Group President’s Award for innovation and excellence and was included in the Prime Minister’s “A Book of Innovation: New Beginnings”.