STF car carrying gangster Vikas Dubey overturns in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) convey carrying gangster Vikas Dubey, which arrived in Kanpur on Friday morning met with an accident after one of its car overturned while it was on the way.

According to reports, the car was reportedly carrying gangster Vikas Dubey turned turtle due to the slippery road condition after heavy rains in the region.

Notably, an eye-witness said that he heard sounds of gunfire on the spot at the time of the mishap. It has also reported that the gangster tried to flee from the spot soon after the car overturned.