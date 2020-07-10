US senator John Kennedy lauds PM Modi for standing up to the Chinese aggression

United States Senator John Kennedy on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing up to the Chinese aggression and urged similar countries to join forces against China. Kennedy’s comments have come weeks after 20 Indian soldiers died in a clash with Chinese Army personnel in Galwan Valley at Ladakh border.

While speaking to media, John Kennedy said, “I’m very proud of the fact that Modi in India is standing up to China. I’m very proud of what Canada is doing. Not every country is running and hiding in the corner.”

“Now, other than the United States, you know how many other countries trust China? None, zero, nada. But they are scared. China is the second-largest economy. China uses its economic heft to bully other countries, and many other regions of the world are scared to stand up to them,” he added.

The Democrat-turned-Republican Senator, however, said that there are exceptions as well where countries are not giving in to the Chinese aggression.

“Australia’s standing up to them. India is standing up to them. Canada is standing up to them. We need to join with our allies, not limited to Europe, and say to China, look, you are going to play by the rule. Or we’re not going to do business with you. That is all they will understand,” he asserted.