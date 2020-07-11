DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Asia’s largest solar power project : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi ‘asatyagrahi’

Jul 11, 2020, 11:19 am IST

PM Modi dedicated to the nation a 750-MW solar project – said to be Asia’s biggest – at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through a videoconference from Delhi.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated Asia’s largest solar power project in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the PM calling him “Asatyagrahi”.

However, Congress started questioning the claim with Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar saying a 2000 MW had been built in the state.

2000 MW Solar Plant in Pavagada, Karnataka was built in just 3 years by Karnataka Congress government and has been operational since 2018, tweeted Shivakumar.

Shivakumar, who was Energy Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013-18), had played a major role in building the project.

Union power minister must answer as to how the Central Government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia’s largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2000 MW) and was opened two years back!” he added

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close