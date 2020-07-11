Asia’s largest solar power project : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi ‘asatyagrahi’

PM Modi dedicated to the nation a 750-MW solar project – said to be Asia’s biggest – at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through a videoconference from Delhi.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated Asia’s largest solar power project in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the PM calling him “Asatyagrahi”.

However, Congress started questioning the claim with Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar saying a 2000 MW had been built in the state.

2000 MW Solar Plant in Pavagada, Karnataka was built in just 3 years by Karnataka Congress government and has been operational since 2018, tweeted Shivakumar.

Shivakumar, who was Energy Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013-18), had played a major role in building the project.

BJP Central Govt is claiming today that it inaugurated Asia's Largest Solar Plant of 750 MW at Rewa, MP What then is the 2000 MW Solar Plant in Pavagada, Karnataka which was built in just 3 years by @INCKarnataka govt and has been operational since 2018?

Union power minister must answer as to how the Central Government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia’s largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2000 MW) and was opened two years back!” he added