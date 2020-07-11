‘Good news for expats: Gulf country updates visa rules

UAE government has updated its visa rules. The decision was taken by the UAE Cabinet.

The UAE Cabinet decided to grant three months to UAE citizens, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens, and residents inside the country for renewal of their documents.

It also agreed to grant one month to citizens, GCC citizens and residents from the date of their arrival in the country (who spent less than six months outside the country) to renew their documents.

It also approved granting residents who are outside the country and whose residency expired after March 1, 2020, or who have exceeded a period of six months outside the country, a period to return to the country from the date of opening the airspace between the two countries according to a time frame determined by a decision issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

The Resolution will come into effect from July 11, 2020. The Council instructed the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to start collecting the fees due for providing services from July 12, 2020.

The decision directed the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to start collecting the fees due for providing services as of July 12, 2020.