“He deserved this fate”, says Gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife at his funeral

Wife of the dead gangster Vikas Dubey said on Friday that he deserved this fate. She said this at the time of last rites of the dreaded gangster. Dubey was gunned down when he tried to escape when police officials were taking him to Kanpur from Ujjain. Dubey snatched police officials pistol and made a bid to escape. He opened fire at the police who then reacted in self defence and returned fire at the gangster, injuring him.

“Haan, haan, haan,” said Dubey’s wife Richa, in an agitated tone when media asked her whether her departed husband deserved this fate.

“Aap chale jao,” she shouted at media representatives who were covering cremation of Vikas Dubey’s body.

Vikas Dubey’s cremation was carried out at Bhairo Ghat in Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey had received four bullet injuries, three of them in the chest, said the principal of a medical college where the gangster was brought.

Principal of Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College Dr R B Kamal told reporters on Friday that Dubey was brought dead to the hospital. “Dubey sustained four bullet injuries, three in the chest and one in the hand.”

But the post-mortem report is yet to be made public.