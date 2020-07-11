J&K: Two terrorists killed as Indian Army foils infiltration bid

Two militants were killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC) in TMG sector of Handwara in north Kashmir Kupwara District on Saturday morning.

The suspicious move was detected by Indian troops in Naugam sector in Baramulla along the LoC early Saturday morning, Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Troops then launched an ambush, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists.

The official further said that two AK-47 and war-like stores recovered.

More details are awaited.