“Safeguarding cows is our priority”: State government to impose a ban on cow slaughter

The Karnataka state government will soon impose a ban on cow slaughter. This was announced by Prabhu Chauhan, the Animal Husbandry Minister in Karnataka.

The minister said that the government will implement the Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill, 2012 in the State and that a team would be sent to States such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to study similar laws that impose ban on cow slaughter.

“Safeguarding cows is our priority. We have already started strengthening goshalas,” Chauhan said. He stated that once the law was implemented in the state, the sale, slaughter, or transports of cows from one state to another will be completely stopped.

BJP had passed the anti-cow slaughter law in 2010 when the party was in power in Karnataka.

Many states have passed the Anti cow slaughter bill, we're preparing to implement it in Karnataka as well. State govt will soon implement a ban on cow slaughter, sale & consumption of beef on the lines of many other states: Karnataka Animal Husbandry Min Prabhu Chauhan (10.07) pic.twitter.com/2EOUZKcuK2 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Currently, cow slaughter is prohibited in most of India, with the exception of Kerala, West Bengal, and the North-Eastern States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim. In Manipur, a royal edict banned cow slaughter, but beef is consumed widely.