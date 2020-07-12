Airline in UAE to operate to 6 cities

A new airline company based at Abu Dhabi has all set to operate to 6 cities. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the new budget carrier in the UAE, will start flying to six destinations from October 1. Tickets can now be booked on the airline’s website and smart app.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will operate services to Kutaisi, Odesa, Alexandria, Athens, Larnaca and Yerevan.

It is also set to station its first two aircraft in Abu Dhabi.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between state-owned ADQ and the low-cost European airline Wizz Air. It is the company’s first airline established outside of Europe.

It will be flying to destinations across Europe, the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.