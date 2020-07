9 more people had died in Oman due to coronavirus pandemic. This was announced on Sunday by the Omani news agency (ONA). The agency quoting the health ministry data also announced 1,318 new cases of coronavirus and 843 recoveries. The newly diagnosed cases include 1,009 Omanis and 309 foreign residents.

The overall infections in Oman has surged to 56,015. The death toll has reached at 257. The overall recoveries from the disease had reached at 36,098.