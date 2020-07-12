Drug smuggling case: Police arrests BSF jawan

A BSF jawan assigned to guard the international border in Jammu was traced and arrested by Punjab police for his alleged involvement with drug peddlers. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the personnel, a resident of Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

A pistol, 80 bullets of 9mm calibre gun, 2 rounds of 12 bore rifle, 2 magazines and 3 mobile phones have been recovered from the jawan, they said.

The identity of the jawan, is not disclosed, except that he was posted with a BSF unit deployed in the Samba sector of Jammu. Over 3,300 kms of Indo-Pak border running along the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu is guarded by the BSF.