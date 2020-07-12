France to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral as an exact replica

France will rebuild the famed Notre Dame Cathedral just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire.And to stay historically accurate, it will again be built with potentially toxic lead.

The French President Emmanuel Macron and the cathedral’s present-day architects reached the decision after a meeting for the colossal reconstruction project for one of the world’s most treasured landmarks.

Macron, who wants Notre Dame reopened in time for the 2024 Olympics, had initially pushed for a contemporary touch atop the cathedral, prompting eye-catching proposals from architects around the world. But Macron came around to the traditionalists’ argument, and approved reconstruction plans for the 12th century monument that were presented Thursday, according to a statement from the state agency overseeing the project.

The plan includes recreating the 19th century spire designed by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc that collapsed in the fire and favors fidelity to the monument’s form and a restoration of the cathedral in its latest state, the statement said.

This means Notre Dame Cathedral will look exactly alike as on the afternoon of April 15, 2019, before the fire broke out, consumed the roof and threatened the rose-windowed twin towers that keep the cathedral upright.