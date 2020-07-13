2 Houthi missiles and 6 drones targeted at Saudi Arabia destroyed by Arab coalition.The drones and missiles were launched from Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia.

“Missiles and drones were launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom in a deliberate way to target civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Arab Coalition spokesperson, Colonel Turki Al Maliki, said.

Al Maliki added the attack originated from the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

“The Houthi terrorist militia is intentionally escalating hostilities by targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure inside the neighboring countries of Yemen by using ballistic missiles and drones,” Al Maliki said.