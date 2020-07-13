Commodity Market: Gold price touches near record high

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold was firm at Rs.36,250 per 8 gram and Rs.4656 per gram.

In the commodity market the price of gold has touched near a new record high. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures prices were up 0.35% to Rs. 49,035 per 10 gram, after hitting a record high of Rs. 49,348 in the previous week. Silver rates surged today, rising 1.24% to Rs. 52,000 per kg.

In global markets, spot gold was up 0.1% at US dollar 1,800.71 per ounce.Among other precious metals, palladium gained 0.5% to US dollar 1,979.96 per ounce, platinum rose 1.3% to US dollar 824.80 and silver climbed 0.5% to US dollar 18.75.