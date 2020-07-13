“Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian”,says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli claimed that Lord Rama belongs to Nepal, not India. Nepalese media quoted Oli as saying that ‘real Ayodhya’ is in Nepal and ‘Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian’. The stunning claim comes on the backdrop of an ongoing diplomatic tussle between Kathmandu and New Delhi over the newly published Nepal map which claims Indian territory as its own.

Bilateral ties between India-Nepal were stressed after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long road connecting Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8. Kathmandu, reacted sharply to the development and claimed that the road was built on Nepalese land.

Nepal also updated its political map which included Indian territories. India condemned the move and handed over a diplomatic note to Nepal over the map issue.