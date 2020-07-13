‘Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the face of Congress in Uttar Pradesh assembly election’: Says state congress chief

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the party in the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. This was announced by Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

lallu said that Vadra will be the “face of the party” in 2022 elections. He also claimed that Vadra hails from UP and that her family and she have affection with the soil of UP and its people.

The Congress chief also revelaed that Congress will not be forging any alliances, whether pre-poll or post-poll. He said, “We will forge an alliance with the public, democracy, youth, farmers, poor, Dalits, oppressed and deprived people.”

Lallu also said that under Vadra’s leadership the party will become the voice of the people and they will shower their blessings on us.