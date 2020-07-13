Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the Indian stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in marginal gain.

The BSE Sensex settled at 99.36 points, or 0.27% higher at 36,693.69. NSE Nifty closed 34.65 points, or 1.15% up at 10,802.70.

The top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech, , Infosys, HUL, ITC, Britannia Industries and Vedanta .

were also among the prominent gainers.

Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, GAIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and NTPC were among the top losers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,578 shares ended lower while 1,118 closed lower on the BSE. Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.