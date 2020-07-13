Sunny Leone in California beach observing social distance,says “Can’t get any better”

Actress Sunny Leone, who shifted to Los Angeles with her family in May, is an absolute beach baby. She practised social distancing when she was in Mumbai,and is doing the same in California, with occasional visits to the beach.

In her Instagram, she shared a new album titled ‘California Diaries’, saying the combination of being by the sea and yet social distancing is the best life ever. “Social distancing at the beach! Can’t get any better than this! California love,” Sunny captioned a photo of herself.She was wearing a sky blue bikini brief and crop top.

referring to her husband Daniel Weber as a ‘hottie’,she wrote”In the sunshine with this hottie.” Aww, how cute is that?