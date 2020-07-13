Tahir Hussain denied bail in murder of IB official

Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain was denied bail by a Delhi court today morning for his alleged involvement in the murder of IB official Ankit Tiwari during the Delhi riots.The court observed that Hussain was present at the crime spot and used the rioters as ” human weapons, who on his instigation could have killed anybody”.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav refused to grant bail to Hussain, who had been charge sheeted by the Delhi police for playing a “pivotal role in the incident”, while stating that there is “enough material” on record by way of witness accounts.

“….There is enough material on record to presume that Hussain was very well present at the spot of crime and was exhorting the rioters of a particular community and as such, he did not use his hands and fists, but used rioters as “human weapons”, who on his instigation could have killed anybody.