Congress leader asks government to allow Eid al-Adha celebration

A veteran Congress leader has asked the Maharashtra government to allow the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebrations with suitable Covid-19 restrictions.Former minister and veteran Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and NCP”s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“Just as the government has permitted the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival with stringent conditions, we appeal to you to let the Muslim community also celebrate Eid al-Adha with appropriate restrictions,” Khan said.

He said that since the festival is due to be celebrated on August 1, but so far, the state government has not taken any decision in the matter which has unnerved the Muslim community and leaders of various organisations.