ED attaches AJL plot owned by Gandhis; report says land was meant for SC/ST hostel

In a major set-back for the Gandhi family, the Enforcement Directorate has reportedly attached a large plot of land in Mumbai that belongs to the Gandhis.

As per report, the 3478 sq metre plot was procured through the AJL in 1983. While it was bought at a low price, and a commercial property was later constructed on it, the land is now worth more than Rs 262 crore.

Reports said that the land was in reality meant for the construction of a hostel for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe individuals. The plot is incidentally located in Mumbai’s Bandra East area.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Swamy too had shared the news report.