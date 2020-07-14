Gulf country announces that passengers coming to the country must pay for Covid-19 test

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has informed that all passengers coming to the country must bear the charge of Covid-19 test. As per the ministry all passengers coming to Bahrain through Bahrain International Airport starting from 12 midnight on Tuesday, July 21, must undergo a laboratory test when they arrive at the airport at their expense. The test will cost 30 Bahraini dinars (approx $80).

The ministry said passengers can pay the charges via the “Be Aware” App, before they board a plane heading to the country. “Payments can also be made through the platforms at the airport that allow cash and electronic payment by bank and credit cards,” the ministry said.

Members of the aircraft crews, diplomats, and passengers travelling on official missions and those returning from medical flights are excluded.

All incoming travellers must also be subject to a preventive quarantine for 10 days, in addition to conducting a quarantine expiry test and that the traveller should bear the examination cost of 30 BD.

The arrivals must download and register the “Be Aware” App, to complete the medical data form, which are required by the precautionary measures set to stem the spread of coronavirus.